Here’s something for the mathematicians among you. Berlin-based electronic artist Nicolas Bougaïeff has released a new EP titled “Prime Funktion” today, May 7, 2025, on NovaMute. The four-track release follows February’s “Primal Extensions” and continues Bougaïeff’s Prime EP series exploring complex rhythmic structures rooted in prime number ratios.

The EP opens with “Prime”, a techno track built on a quintuplet groove and 7:6 synth patterns. “Funktion” follows with a dark, looping synth motif and heavy kicks, constructed with prime rhythmic divisions. “Nucleus” uses a rational intonation scale tuned around the 17th harmonic, layering microtonal melodies over percussion-heavy rhythms. The closing track is “Womb”.

<a href="https://nicolasbougaieff.bandcamp.com/album/prime-funktion">Prime Funktion by Nicolas Bougaïeff</a>

The cover artwork reflects the mathematical structure of the EP, depicting layered circular forms that represent independently functioning patterns that periodically align.

Bougaïeff describes his use of prime rhythms and pivot mixing techniques as an approach to “temporal liberation, aiming to transcend traditional binary time structures in techno.” Drawing from his academic background and performance experience, Bougaïeff incorporates theoretical frameworks into club-ready compositions.

About Nicolas Bougaïeff

Nicolas Bougaïeff is a French-Canadian electronic music producer, composer, and educator based in Berlin, Germany. He began producing experimental electronic music in the late 1990s and pursued formal studies in composition, eventually earning a PhD focused on minimal techno.

In the 2010s, Bougaïeff co-founded the music technology firm Liine, where he contributed to the development of the Lemur app, widely adopted by professional musicians and used on the International Space Station. He later established the Berlin Academy of Electronic Music to provide training in advanced music production techniques.

Bougaïeff initially released music independently before signing with Mute and its sublabel NovaMute. His discography includes albums such as “Cognitive Resonance” (2017) and “The Upward Spiral” (2020), as well as concept-driven EPs like “Primal Extensions” and “Begin Within”.

He currently focuses on the “Prime” EP series on NovaMute, using polyrhythms based on prime numbers to expand the temporal structures of techno combining studio production, academic research, and pedagogical outreach.

