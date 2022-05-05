Darja Kazimira – Medea Forgives Jason (Album – Cyclic Law)

Genre/Influences: Ritual, Experimental.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Latvian Darja Kazimira is based in Tbilisi (Georgia) and has already released a few productions. “Medea Forgives Jason” is a conceptual work inspired by different influences like Ancient-Greece, anthropology, literature, dreams etc.

Content: From the very first seconds of the work you’ll catch the Ritual approach created by the power and magic of the voice. The vocals have been mixed with different sounds, noises and percussion. The work stands for improvisation and minimalism.

+ + + : Darja Kazimira for sure brings something original; something most artists don’t dare or don’t feel comfortable with. I like the way the vocals create this bewitching effect which mainly comes through on the debut tracks.

– – – : The more you walk throughout the sound universe of this artist the more it starts to become monotonous. I think Darja Kazimira is abusing the vocals while the music properly speaking remains minimal and in the background.

Conclusion: The debut part of the work sounds promising but the effect of surprise rapidly disappears.

Best songs: “Submissiveness Awakens Hate”, “Morning Of The Severed Head Of A Black Cock”.

Rate: 6.

Artist: www.facebook.com/darjakazimirazimina

Label: www.cycliclaw.com / www.facebook.com/cycliclaw