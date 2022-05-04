Neonpocalypse – ISH (EP – Swiss Dark Nights)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Cold-Wave. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Behind this new Swedish solo-project is hiding Alex…
Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Cold-Wave.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Behind this new Swedish solo-project is hiding Alex Svenson who you for sure known as the singer of Then Comes Silence. “ISH” is his debut-work featuring four songs plus two remixes.
Content: Sound-wise this project has less in common with Then Comes Silence except a very strong 80s influence. But this production is driven by vintage electronic sounds. The songs reflect some Wave-Pop style with Svenson’s charismatic vocals on top. Label mates Kurs and Ash Code have done the remixes.
+ + + : All original edits are great compositions revealing a retro-refreshing Electro sound. The songs are well-crafted and accentuated by efficient melody lines with this 80s dark touch on top. This music might appeal to lovers of Fad Gadget although I don’t want to make any further comparison. Alex Svenson also confirms his great vocal skills.
– – – : Both remixes are okay but don’t bring any bonus. I however prefer the remix by Kurs.
Conclusion: Neonpolcalypse is a true discovery, and I can only encourage Alex Svenson to move on. This is a great project revealing an immense potential.
Best songs: “The Light”, “Broken Circles”, “Lips”, “Game Over”.
Rate: 8½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/Neonpocalypse
Label: www.facebook.com/Swiss-Dark-Nights-Records-348565442615812
