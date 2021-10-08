Factice Factory – Figments (Album – Holy Hour Records)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Cold-Wave.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Swiss-French trio Factice Factory are back with their new work featuring seven songs. Driven by Théotime Lefebvre and his father Fabrice (known from Rajna) plus Swiss singer François Ducarn, the fourth album of the formation refers ‘to an inner certainty and feeling that we believe to be real but that in fact is only the fruit of our own imagination’. A few guest musicians contributed to this album as well.

Content: The album takes off with its darkest cut, which is pure and somewhat tormented Cold-Wave. The vocals are somewhat half spoken like. Quite progressively the songs are getting ‘softer’, but still more into melancholia. Sometimes reminding me of The Cure –but darker, you also will discover dreamy passages. There also is a more Psychedelic passage while the last song, which is the longest one, sounds as an imaginary offspring between Suicide and Jesus & The Mary Chain.

+ + + : “Boiled” is a brilliant opener, but still a true scary, tormented song. It however sounds as this kind of music has to sound. Factice Factory embraces darkness, which clearly is very inspiring for the band and still inciting them to experiment with somewhat Psychedelic elements –especially both last cuts. The last song “Mojave (Part I-II-III)” has been meticulously elaborated revealing a mix of influences, but still showing the potential of the band. I also salute the contribution (once more) of Rajna singer, Jeanne Lefebvre, on one of the songs.

– – – : The album is alternating great, alluring songs and a few less inspired cuts. I especially recommend the exceptional debut song and both last cuts.

Conclusion: I’m still convinced this band clearly deserves a wider recognition; there’re some amazing songs featured at this work.

Best songs: “Boiled”, “Tucson”, “Mojave (Part I-II-III)”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/facticefactory

Label: www.holyhourrecords.com / www.facebook.com/HolyHourRecords