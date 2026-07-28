Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Cyclic Law has introduced Pansoph, a new independent French-language publishing house, opening pre-orders for its first two titles. The imprint is aimed at French-speaking readers who have had to seek out English-language editions of books on cinema, esotericism, counterculture and art, or who never received an edition of those books at all.

The first two Pansoph titles are “L’Écran Satanique” by Nikolas Schreck, the French edition of the expanded 2022 version of his study “The Satanic Screen,” which examines the Devil in cinema, and “Le Tarot de Marseille” by Christophe Poncet, an investigation into the origins of the Tarot de Marseille. Both are open for pre-order through Pansoph’s website.

Cyclic Law Pansoph publishing: the forthcoming lineup

Forthcoming Pansoph titles include “Dario Argento : l’homme, les mythes et la magie” by Alan Jones, “Japan Art Revolution” by Amélie Ravalec, “L’Affaire Manson” by Nikolas Schreck, “Perdurabo” by Richard Kaczynski, “Je crache sur ta pellicule” by Heidi Honeycutt and “La Vie hallucinante de Terence McKenna” by Graham St John. Ravalec previously directed “Industrial Soundtrack for the Urban Decay,” a 2015 documentary tracing the origins of industrial music through Throbbing Gristle, Cabaret Voltaire, Test Dept and other early acts in the genre. Pansoph is based at Cyclic Law’s address in Saint-Antonin-Noble-Val, France, and readers can join its newsletter for pre-order openings and release announcements.

About Cyclic Law

Frédéric Arbour founded Cyclic Law in Canada in 2002, later relocating the label’s operations to Berlin. Cyclic Law specializes in dark ambient, ritual and industrial soundscapes, and has released albums by Raison d’être, Desiderii Marginis, This Morn’ Omina, Arcana and Visions, Arbour’s own recording project, among many others. The label marked two decades of activity with the compilation Cyclic Law’s 20th Anniversary Label Sampler in 2022 and has continued releasing new material since, including This Morn’ Omina’s “Insha” and Raison d’être’s first vinyl edition of “The Empty Hollow Unfolds”. Alongside the label, Cyclic Law already runs Cyclic Press, an existing imprint for English-language art books tied to the artists and themes in its catalog. Pansoph extends that publishing activity into French-language editions, giving Cyclic Law a second imprint dedicated to books on cinema, esotericism and counterculture for francophone readers in France, Belgium, Switzerland, Quebec and beyond.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)