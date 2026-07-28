Mesh add seven European dates to their “The Truth Doesn’t Matter” tour this autumn and confirm their first 2027 show, at EASTSIDE Festival in Halle.

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Mesh have announced a second leg of their “The Truth Doesn’t Matter” tour, adding seven European dates this autumn and confirming their first live appearance of 2027. The new run begins on August 30 at Electric Summer in Taunton, UK, before continuing through Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic.

The announcement also confirms MESH for EASTSIDE Festival in Halle (Saale), Germany, on July 2, 2027, marking the band’s first announced show of next year.

Fronted by vocalist Mark Hockings and guitarist, keyboardist and programmer Richard Silverthorn, Mesh continue to tour in support of “The Truth Doesn’t Matter,” the band’s latest studio album, released on March 27, 2026, via Dependent Records. The album reached number 15 in Germany and number 23 on the UK Download Chart.

Ticket information for the new dates has not been announced.

Mesh tour dates for 2026 and 2027

August 30, 2026 – Taunton, UK – Electric Summer

October 1, 2026 – Krefeld, Germany – Kulturfabrik

October 2, 2026 – Braunschweig, Germany – Westand

October 3, 2026 – Dresden, Germany – Strasse E

November 5, 2026 – Łódź, Poland – Scenografia

November 6, 2026 – Halle (Saale), Germany – Capitol

November 7, 2026 – Liberec, Czech Republic – Sever Synth Festival

July 2, 2027 – Halle (Saale), Germany – EASTSIDE Festival

About Mesh

Mesh formed in Bristol, England, in 1991, when vocalist Mark Hockings and keyboardist Richard Silverthorn met at a concert. The duo built a catalogue of electronic alternative albums built around sequenced electronics, synth bass, guitars and Hockings’ vocals, releasing records including “The Point at Which It Falls Apart,” reissued in a 25th-anniversary edition in 2024. Hockings also records as Blackcarburning, a solo project whose singles and albums Side-Line has covered previously.

Mesh’s 2026 album “The Truth Doesn’t Matter” arrived on Dependent Records on March 27, preceded by the singles “Exile,” “Hey Stranger” and “This World.” The band opened the album’s first tour leg shortly after release, and the newly announced second leg carries the “The Truth Doesn’t Matter” tour into its second year, alongside the band’s first confirmed festival date of 2027.

For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them

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