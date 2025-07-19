Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

German singer-songwriter Alien AreA will release a new album “Dusk of the West” on August 8, 2025. Issued independently, the eleven-track record explores personal memories and cultural archetypes shaped by a lifelong fascination with the United States. The album will be available on all major digital platforms.

“Dusk of the West” contrasts the artist’s early dreams of America with disillusionment and retrospection. Inspired by classic Westerns, U.S. road trips, and decades of American music, the songs explore themes of fading ideals, long-distance longing, and existential closure.

<a href="https://alienarea.bandcamp.com/album/dusk-of-the-west" rel="noopener">Dusk of the West by Alien Area</a>

About Alien AreA

Alien AreA is a German singer-songwriter and storyteller rooted in narrative-driven songwriting and cinematic themes. Drawing inspiration from American Western films, classic rock, and post-war pop culture, his music blends personal memory with cultural mythology.

The project originated in Munich during Alien AreA’s university years, where early songs were written in a modest apartment across from the city’s former slaughterhouse district. His early musical influences included Creedence Clearwater Revival, Elvis Presley, and Lee Marvin’s “Paint Your Wagon” soundtrack, alongside post-punk artists.

The 2025 concept album “Dusk of the West” marks a culmination of this vision. It fuses autobiographical episodes with Western film tropes, exploring themes of disillusionment, distance, and the fading promise of the American dream. The album continues his practice of combining literary references, road-trip imagery, and understated arrangements.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

