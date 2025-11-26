Crying Vessel – Sepulchers: The Maiden (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Cold Transmission Music)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Crying Vessel was formed in 2010 and has released several albums on various labels. Earlier this year, they returned with two simultaneous albums, now released on Cold Transmission.

“Sepulchers: The Maiden” showcases the band’s more familiar territory. The album features 10 tracks that sit somewhere between Dark-Wave and Cold-Wave. To me, it feels like a hybrid of IAMX and The Cure: the atmosphere and some arrangements evoke The Cure, while the vocals and certain melodic touches recall IAMX. Yet, the band has clearly developed its own distinct sound, and the album contains several standout moments. Every element feels meticulously crafted, with the highlight being the guitar work, which creates a dark, dreamy ambiance. This is further enhanced by lush, evocative synth arrangements.

Overall, this is a great record that reflects the group’s maturity, experience, and undeniable talent. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Bite Down”:

https://cryingvessel.bandcamp.com/track/bite-down

Related newsCrying Vessel – Sepulchers: The Servant (Digital/CD/Vinyl – Album – Cold Transmission Music)

