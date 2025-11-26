Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Voyna, the Berlin post-punk/darkwave project of Golden Apes frontman Peer Lebrecht, will release his new full length album “Monsters” on November 28, 2025. But today you can already stream it exclusively on Side-Line.

“Monsters” is the second full-length album by Voyna and will be out via Aenaos Records as a digital edition and as a 4-panel digipack CD with download. The record follows the debut album “The Cinvat Bridge” and the EP “…and the Heresies”, and marks Voyna’s first cooperation with Aenaos Records.

Musically, “Monsters” moves between synth-driven darkwave and guitar-based post-punk, with a strong focus on Lebrecht’s voice and lyrics. Peer Lebrecht wrote the music and lyrics and handled vocals, synths and programming, with guitars by Maximilian Hennig and Thommy Hein, bass by Christian Lebrecht and mixing and mastering by Thommy Hein in Berlin.

The track “Wrong Face” served as the lead single and is already available on digital platforms as we reported a few days ago, while “Calcium Well” is offered as an instant grat track with pre-orders. “Monsters” can be pre-ordered now via Voyna’s official Bandcamp page, which hosts both the digital version and the CD edition.

About Voyna

Voyna is the solo project of Peer Lebrecht (Berlin, Germany), launched in 2020 as a separate outlet from Golden Apes. The debut album “The Cinvat Bridge” was released on March 15, 2021 on Icy Cold Records on CD and in digital formats. In 2023, Lebrecht returned with the EP “…and the Heresies” on Icy Cold Records (CD/digital).

In 2025, the band moves to Aenaos Records for the second album “Monsters” (announced for November 28, 2025). Collaborators on “Wrong Face” include guitarist Maximilian Hennig and bassist Christian Lebrecht; mixing and mastering were handled by Thommy Hein.

