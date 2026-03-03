March 3, 2026

Cred – Songs From The Vault (Digital/CD/Vinyl – Town And Towers Records)

Inferno Sound Diaries March 3, 2026
Cred is a brand-new Swedish project founded by Bjarne Sund and Hans Karlsson. Late last year, they released their debut album, featuring ten tracks.

Cred’s influences are not hard to detect — they surface from the very first notes. The band has clearly spent a considerable amount of time listening to Depeche Mode, and it is fair to say that this is yet another clone within the genre. You can hear it in the sound textures, the atmosphere, and even in the vocal production. That said, there is nothing inherently wrong with a well-executed clone, and Cred prove — especially as newcomers — that they possess genuine potential. The songs are solidly crafted and largely steeped in melancholy. However, it is the occasional, slightly heavier tracks that reveal more individuality and simply sound stronger overall.

In those moments, something finally ignites — something that could serve as a foundation for more distinctive and compelling material in the future. (Rating:7).

