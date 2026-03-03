Cred – Songs From The Vault (Digital/CD/Vinyl – Town And Towers Records)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Cred is a brand-new Swedish project founded by Bjarne Sund and Hans Karlsson. Late last year, they released their debut album, featuring ten tracks.

Cred’s influences are not hard to detect — they surface from the very first notes. The band has clearly spent a considerable amount of time listening to Depeche Mode, and it is fair to say that this is yet another clone within the genre. You can hear it in the sound textures, the atmosphere, and even in the vocal production. That said, there is nothing inherently wrong with a well-executed clone, and Cred prove — especially as newcomers — that they possess genuine potential. The songs are solidly crafted and largely steeped in melancholy. However, it is the occasional, slightly heavier tracks that reveal more individuality and simply sound stronger overall.

In those moments, something finally ignites — something that could serve as a foundation for more distinctive and compelling material in the future. (Rating:7).

Listen to “Redemption”:

https://cred.bandcamp.com/track/redemption-2

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)