Following the “Echoing Reverie” album and gigs across Europe, the Belgian post-punk / coldwave quartet The Ultimate Dreamers return with “Paradoxical Sleep” – an album of entirely new material.

The release was already teased with the singles “Digging” and “Spiritchaser”.

Produced by Len Lemeire (known for his work with Implant, “éCRASH, …) “Paradoxical Sleep” also features special guest vocals from Simona Ferrucci of Winter Severity Index on “Into the Fog” and June Dune of Dead Crush on “The Knife.”

<a href="https://theultimatedreamers.bandcamp.com/album/paradoxical-sleep">Paradoxical Sleep by The Ultimate Dreamers</a>

The new album is available as a limited-edition colored vinyl (150 copies each in solid red or transparent violet) and as a sleek digipak CD edition with two exclusive bonus tracks.

About The Ultimate Dreamers

The Ultimate Dreamers, a Belgian post-punk and cold wave band, originated in Lessines, the birthplace of surrealist René Magritte. Formed in the mid-1980s, they crafted melancholic melodies that delved into themes of dreams, love’s turmoil, and societal disillusionment.

After disbanding in 1990, their home-recorded demos resurfaced during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the release of “Live Happily While Waiting For Death” in September 2021. This revival saw the band, now based in Brussels, return to the stage and studio.

In March 2023, they released “Echoing Reverie”, produced by Len Lemeire. An extended EP, “Violent Ghost”, featuring remixes by Front 242, Shad Shadows, and hørd, followed in October 2023. Their new album, “Paradoxical Sleep”, is out now.

The current lineup includes Bertrand (guitar), Fred (vocals, second bass guitar), Jo (bass guitar), and Sandrine (keyboards, cello).

