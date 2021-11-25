Jim Davies (ex-Pitchshifter/The Prodigy) releases new album ‘Prey Later’ on Armalyte Industries

Out via Armalyte Industries is the new album, “Prey Later”, by former Pitchshifter/The Prodigy guitarist Jim Davies.

“Prey Later” is the second solo album from Davies with guest appearances from Tut Tut Child and Bullet for My Valentine bass player Jamie Mathias. Sound-wise you can expect a mix of dirty beats, EDM and industrial.

Says Davies: “On my first solo album ‘Headwars’ I covered quite a few styles as I’m into a wide range of music, but on ‘Prey Later’ I found myself naturally gravitating towards the more dirty industrial side, where I feel most at home! It was great to collaborate with industrial legends Empirion on a few tracks. We first met back in 1995 when they were the main support to Prodigy on the first tour I ever did with them, so it’s cool to be working together after god know how many years! Just like working with Bullet For My Valentine Bass player Jamie Mathias on the track ‘The Killing Way’, his vocals were incredible.”

You can check out the lyric video for the single “The Bar Is Low” right below.