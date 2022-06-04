Colony Collapse Disorder – The Scientific Method (Album – Ant-Zen)

Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, Experimental, EBM, Industrial-Techno.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: This album is the third production resulting from the common efforts between the duo Brien Hindman – Philipp Münch. This new work is their first album released on Ant-Zen which is a familiar label for the different projects of Philipp Münch. It’s a conceptual work dealing with ‘the more fake news and misinformation is on the rise, the more there is the need to re-establish humanity’s faith in science.’

Content: Behind the concept hides a diversified Electronic composition which is clearly getting us back to the 80s for the irresistible vintage sound treatments and global minimalistic approach. But the work also deals with other influences like EBM and Industrial but also Techno-Trance driven passages. The tracklist is a mix of instrumental- and sung songs.

+ + + : What I mainly like in this work is the creative approach of the composition. It has an explicit vintage approach with a very own and contemporary touch on top. The songs are also varied but creating a coherent entity. I recommend listening to “Future Wasteland” for the intelligent fusion between EBM and Industrial minimalism. This song perfectly illustrates why this album is ‘creative’. I also have to mention the powerful and definitely 80s connected “Watson And Crick”. And in a different genre you’ll notice the more Techno oriented “Nils Bohr”.

– – – : The work sounds maybe a bit versatile but I don’t have any problem with that.

Conclusion: Colony Collapse Disorder strikes back with fully accomplished retro-driven production which sounds however refreshing.

Best songs: “Future Wasteland”, “Watson And Crick”, “Nils Bohr”, “Heat”, “Recombined DNA”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Colony-Collapse-Disorder-175726989143001

Label: www.ant-zen.com / www.facebook.com/antzen.official