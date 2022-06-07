Black Agent – Industrial Ruination (Album – Re:Mission Entertainment)

June 7, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: EBM. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Hailing from Seattle (USA) Black Agent started as a…

Genre/Influences: EBM.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Hailing from Seattle (USA) Black Agent started as a solo-project in 2016 and evolved into a trio. “Industrial Ruination” is the band’s debut full length album featuring thirteen songs.

Content: From the very first notes this album got me the feeling to wake up in the early 90s. The sound stands for elaborated EBM, reminding me of bands like Revolting Cocks, Front Line Assembly, X Marks The Pedwalk, Insekt and even Front 242 at some sequences and sound treatments. They injected multiple spoken samples next to the vocals.

+ + + : Black Agent took me by surprise. This is a well-crafted and intelligent retro-driven EBM production. I mentioned several potential sources of inspiration but they accomplished a very personal fusion of these bands and the typical 90s spirit. The work has been composed with great sound treatments featuring irresistible analogue sounds and strings. The album is maybe missing a potential hit but we get a succession of treat songs instead.

– – – : I don’t have real minus points but I hope this band will gain a wider recognition. They really have a huge potential.

Conclusion: Black Agent maybe sounds like how bands such as Front 242, Revolting Cocks, FLA, Skinny Puppy and co would have sounded like if they had just got started, and signed today!

Best songs: “Strange Like Me”, “Murdering Truth”, “ACAB”, “Everything’s Wrong”, “Concrete Sky”, “Dying Time”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/BlackAgentBand

Label: https://linktr.ee/remissionentertainment / www.facebook.com/remissionentertainment 


