Collide – Notes From The Universe (Album – Collide)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Pop, Industrial-Pop, Wave-Pop.
Format: Digital, CD + 2CD.
Background/Info: kaRIN and Statik set up Collide in 1992. Thirty years later they unleash their eleventh studio album in history. It also is the American band’s first self-released opus.
Content: This new work by Collide takes off a rather bombastic and Industrial-Pop driven style featuring kaRIN’s angelic timbre of voice on top. It’s quite representative for the rest of the work although the album gets progressively more refined, dreamy and Pop-like.
+ + + : Collide deals with a kind of dreamy, sensual and yet heavy sound. The album is progressively growing, the best songs being in the second part. The writing is sophisticated and deals with a very personal sound. It’s not that easy to define but this intimate sound makes the particularity of Collide. I recommend listening to “Haunting Me Still” for its sensual touch and “I Go Crashing” which is a superb last dreamy and even Cinematic-like cut with a hypnotic effect.
– – – : The debut part of the album sounds more hesitant and without a true climax, the tracks being also pretty long during.
Conclusion: Collide released an album without any true surprises but remains faithful to their very own sound and style.
Best songs: “I Go Crashing”, “Haunting Me Still”, “Freak Like Me”.
Rate: 7½.
