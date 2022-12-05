Fragment King – Angel Position (Album – Nexialist)
Genre/Influences: Industrial, Experimental.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: This work is a re-release of the album from 2014 and which is meant to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Fragment King. The project driven by Mark Kammerbauer has released multiple works during the past years.
Content: The work features the original songs of the album. Kammerbauer creates a true bombast by mixing guitar playing and effects together with Industrial noises. The work has something chaotic and yet structured. It remains a bit to the bombast of The Swans and the cellar atmosphere of Sleep Chamber.The last song is a remix by Bazooka.
+ + + : Fragment King became an expert in the creation of overwhelming, bombastic, sound atmospheres. The way he manipulates guitar sounds into industrial noises is truly captivating. I recommend listening to “Greater Than Man” but also the opening piece “Mobilize” featuring screams instead of vocals in a noticeable cut.
– – – : You better like Industrial music and related genres otherwise Fragment King will be a bridge too far.
Conclusion: An apocalyptic sensation created by harsh, fuzzy, guitar playing and weird sonic treatments.
Best songs: “Greater Than Man”, “Mobilize”.
Rate: 6½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/groups/60822702408/user/670376642
Label: www.nexialist.com
