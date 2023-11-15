Clockwork Echo Announces Tour Supporting Psyclon Nine

Clockwork Echo joins Psyclon Nine, tour dates available now
The Colorado-based aggrotech band, Clockwork Echo is heading out on the road again, this time supporting Psyclon Nine. Also on the bill are Guillotine and Corvin’s Breed. The tour starts November, 15 in San Francisco, CA and ends on December, 30 in Los Angeles, CA.
Check below for the complete list of dates!
The band will be promoting their last album “Death, Rebirth, Repeat” which was released last year. Musically and lyrically the album is a brutally introspective reflection and an outward-looking critical social commentary about our response to the pandemic and how human nature played into it. Says Clockwork Echo mastermind, Gabriel Ryan: “I experienced some severe loss and trauma during that period My mood ended up descending into hopelessness and self-destruction before giving way to acceptance and renewed strength. With adversity comes the opportunity to rebuild yourself into something that was far superior than what you had before.”
Here’s a live impression of the band at work.
Tour dates Clockwork Echo
- 11.15.2023: San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge
- 11.16.2023: Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s
- 11.17.2023: Portland, OR – The Coffin Club
- 11.18.2023: Vancouver, BC – Astoria Pub
- 11.20.2023: Seattle, WA – El Corazon
- 11.24.2023: Chicago, IL – WC Social Club
- 11.25.2023: Columbus, OH – Double Happiness
- 11.27.2023: Ann Arbor, MI – Necto
- 11.28.2023: Lakewood, OH – The Winchester
- 11.29.2023: Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground
- 11.30.2023: Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s
- 12.1.2023: New York City, NY – Stimulate
- 12.2.2023: Richmond, VA – Fallout
- 12.3.2023: Greenville, SC – Radio Room
- 12.5.2023: Dallas TX – Sundown at Granada Theater
- 12.6.2023: Colorado Springs, CO – Vultures
- 12.7.2023: Denver, CO – HQ
- 12.30.2023: Los Angeles, CA – Bar Sinister
