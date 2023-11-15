BlazerJacket releases new EP, ‘The Second’ with samples from various cult Sci-fi releases- Out Now

bernard November 15, 2023 0
Blazerjacket Drops Sci-fi-pimped Ep, 'the Second' - out Now

BlazerJacket drops sci-fi-inspired EP, 'The Second' - Out now

🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Ukrainian cyberpunk music duo BlazerJacket has recently released their latest EP, titled “The Second”. This EP presents a diverse range of tracks, each embodying the duo’s cyberpunk and sci-fi thematic elements. The tracks are distinct, featuring voice samples from various influential sources.

The track “Dark Side” incorporates samples from “Star Wars”, while “DedSec” draws inspiration from the video game “Watch Dogs”. “Project 2501” is influenced by the anime “Ghost in the Shell”, and “Judgement Day” incorporates samples from “Terminator”.

Formed in 2017, BlazerJacket initially performed live, with half of their early material forming their first EP, “The First”, composed by Denis Cherryman. The remaining material, now part of “The Second”, was composed by band member Hybri.Mod. This latest work aligns with modern hard EDM/midtempo standards, blending industrial, guitar, and synthwave elements.

Blazerjacket Drops Sci-fi-pimped Ep,'the Second' - out Now
Related newsBlazerJacket releases 'Dark Side': new single from Ukrainian industrial/cyberpunk act

Their debut EP, “The First”, narrated a post-apocalyptic story through dialogues, focusing on two alien brothers on a mission to save Earth and humanity from a malevolent artificial intelligence. “The Second”, however, does not follow a specific narrative. Instead, it replaces dialogues with voice samples from movies, games, and anime, engaging the listeners’ imagination.

An intriguing detail for fans is the thematic linkage between the EPs. “The First” concludes with “Skynet”, leading into “Judgement Day” in “The Second”, which transitions the listener into the “Terminator” universe. A notable Easter egg for avid listeners is the matching FX sound at the end of “Skynet” in “The First” and at the beginning and end of “Judgement Day” in “The Second”.

For more insights, here’s a video for “Judgement Day”.

Blazerjacket Drops Sci-fi-pimped Ep,'the Second' - out Now
Related newsBlazerJacket offers cyberdance tribute to Watch Dogs: 'DedSec'

You can download the EP below.

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

More Stories

Clockwork Echo Announces Tour Supporting Psyclon Nine

Clockwork Echo joins Psyclon Nine, tour dates available now

bernard November 15, 2023 0
the Mystic Underground Offer Remix Single + Video - out Now

The Mystic Underground have new video and remix single out now: ‘Famous Last Words (Of A Generation)’

bernard November 15, 2023 0
Urban Heat Releases Extended Version of Post-punk Debut

Urban Heat releases new, extended, version of post-punk debut ‘Wellness’

bernard November 15, 2023 0

You may have missed

Blazerjacket Drops Sci-fi-pimped Ep, 'the Second' - out Now

BlazerJacket releases new EP, ‘The Second’ with samples from various cult Sci-fi releases- Out Now

bernard November 15, 2023 0
Clockwork Echo Announces Tour Supporting Psyclon Nine

Clockwork Echo joins Psyclon Nine, tour dates available now

bernard November 15, 2023 0
the Mystic Underground Offer Remix Single + Video - out Now

The Mystic Underground have new video and remix single out now: ‘Famous Last Words (Of A Generation)’

bernard November 15, 2023 0
Urban Heat Releases Extended Version of Post-punk Debut

Urban Heat releases new, extended, version of post-punk debut ‘Wellness’

bernard November 15, 2023 0
La Nuit Electrique Covers Plastic Noise Experience

La Nuit Electrique covers Plastic Noise Experience track ‘Memory Flow’ – Out now

bernard November 13, 2023 0
Verified by MonsterInsights