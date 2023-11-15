Blazerjacket Drops Sci-fi-pimped Ep, 'the Second' - out Now

Ukrainian cyberpunk music duo BlazerJacket has recently released their latest EP, titled “The Second”. This EP presents a diverse range of tracks, each embodying the duo’s cyberpunk and sci-fi thematic elements. The tracks are distinct, featuring voice samples from various influential sources.

The track “Dark Side” incorporates samples from “Star Wars”, while “DedSec” draws inspiration from the video game “Watch Dogs”. “Project 2501” is influenced by the anime “Ghost in the Shell”, and “Judgement Day” incorporates samples from “Terminator”.

Formed in 2017, BlazerJacket initially performed live, with half of their early material forming their first EP, “The First”, composed by Denis Cherryman. The remaining material, now part of “The Second”, was composed by band member Hybri.Mod. This latest work aligns with modern hard EDM/midtempo standards, blending industrial, guitar, and synthwave elements.

Their debut EP, “The First”, narrated a post-apocalyptic story through dialogues, focusing on two alien brothers on a mission to save Earth and humanity from a malevolent artificial intelligence. “The Second”, however, does not follow a specific narrative. Instead, it replaces dialogues with voice samples from movies, games, and anime, engaging the listeners’ imagination.

An intriguing detail for fans is the thematic linkage between the EPs. “The First” concludes with “Skynet”, leading into “Judgement Day” in “The Second”, which transitions the listener into the “Terminator” universe. A notable Easter egg for avid listeners is the matching FX sound at the end of “Skynet” in “The First” and at the beginning and end of “Judgement Day” in “The Second”.

For more insights, here’s a video for “Judgement Day”.

You can download the EP below.

<a href="https://blazerjacket.bandcamp.com/album/the-second">The Second by BlazerJacket</a>