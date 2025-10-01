October 2, 2025

Clock DVA, the Sheffield industrial/post-punk group led by Adi Newton, have shared the remastered bonus track “Brigade,” taken from the long-awaited reissue of their 1980 debut “White Souls in Black Suits” as we reported earlier. The new edition is out on 7 November 2025 on The Grey Area of Mute. It marks the first official physical edition in over three decades.

The 2025 edition appears as a strictly limited double grey vinyl with booklet and on CD, and is also available digitally. It adds four contemporaneous recordings, including “Brigade”, featuring early member Simon M. Elliot-Kemp. The album was originally issued as a C60 cassette on Industrial Records in December 1980. You can pre-order it via Bandcamp.

Tracklist (2025 remaster / expanded):

  1. Consent
  2. Discontentment
  3. Discontentment 2
  4. Still/Silent
  5. Non
  6. Relentless
  7. Contradict
  8. Film Soundtrack (Keyboards Assemble Themselves At Dawn)
  9. Anti-Chance (feat. Cabaret Voltaire)
  10. Brigade (bonus)
  11. Cage (bonus)
  12. No. 2 (bonus)
  13. You’re Without Sound (bonus)

“We set out to form a new sound combination,” Adi Newton stated, describing an approach merging acoustics and electronics, early German waves, the edge of The Stooges, GRM musique concrète, and the audio-visual impetus of The Velvet Underground. Drummer Roger Quail commented that the album – often mythologised as a 16-hour improvisation – was “closer to 8 hours,” tracked in a single day at Cabaret Voltaire’s Western Works studio.

Clock DVA
The reissue coincides with North American dates including New York’s Le Poisson Rouge on 1 October 2025, with UK shows announced for late November, opening at Signature Brew Blackhorse Road (London) on 28 November.

About Clock DVA

Clock DVA formed in Sheffield, England, in 1978, initially around Adi Newton and Steven “Judd” Turner, with early members including David J. Hammond, Roger Quail and Charlie Collins.

Their first release, “White Souls in Black Suits,” appeared in 1980 on Industrial Records (cassette). “Thirst” followed on Fetish in 1981. The group then signed to Polydor for “Advantage” (1983).

After a hiatus, Newton reactivated Clock DVA for an electro-industrial/EBM phase: “Buried Dreams” (1989), “Transitional Voices” (1990), “Man-Amplified” (1991) and “Digital Soundtracks” (1992), before “Sign” (1993).

T.A.G.C.
Through the 2010s and 2020s, Newton led further archival and live activity, including the “Horology” series. Today the project is led by Adi Newton.

