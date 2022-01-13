‘Click Interview’ with Ravenous: “Forward To The Roots” Reminds Us Of Our Strength And Power’

Ravenous got some fame in the 90s. The German formation released three albums in between 1996 and 2000; “Mass Mental Cruelty” (1996, on Off Beat), “No Retreat And No Surrender” (1998, on Zoth Ommog) and “Phoenix” (2000, on Bloodline). The band next took a long break and got finally reactivated this year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album. Björn Böttcher, Gerrit Thomas (Funker Vogt, Eisfabrik ao) and Tim Fockenbrock joined back hands together and released the ‘new’ album “Forward To The Roots” on RepoRecords. The band’s fourth album is a mix of new songs, previously unreleased tracks and rarities and the never released single “Frozen Tears”. The work remains a danceable mix between EBM and Electro-Pop. I got in touch with the band’s singer Tim Fockenbrock.

(Courtesy by Inferno Sound Diaries)

Q: After more than twenty years of silence, Ravenous has been recovered from dust. What have been the triggers and motivation to bring the project alive?

Tim: That´s pretty simple. We had our first CD-release in 1996 and so we´ve got our 25th anniversary in 2021. So Björn asked me, if I was interested to release some old Mix-Versions and unreleased material. I agreed and we took that chance to make some new stuff.

Q: What did you guys keep in mind from the early years, the ‘old’ releases and their sound approach and what does the band stands for today?

Tim: We were and still are incorrigible believers in hope and justice and that everything will turn out good in the end. We became older and wiser and our new songs are representing the powerful and uncomplicated faith in ourselves and our sound.

Q: The album “Forward To The Roots” is a melting pot of new songs, rarities, remixes and even a previously unreleased single. What can you say about it?

Tim: We are all different characters in our band. We´ve got different stories to tell. We have internalized and accepted our past and our shadows. Now we are in peace with ourselves. Now the circle closes and we are ready to look forward without forgetting where we came from. “Forward To The Roots” reminds us of our strength and power.

Q: How comes the single “Frozen Tears” –meant to be released in 2001, never saw the daylight? And how comes Ravenous finally stopped its activities after three rather successful albums?

Tim: It´s because I started to make experiences in different bands. I was always open for good music, no matter what genre. So we had a break which took longer than we thought.

Q: How was it working on the new songs of the album? What’s the input of the different members and did you notice main changes with the old albums?

Tim: It was great to feel the power and inspiration again. In my opinion, the way we create our music, is now more effective. Gerrit creates the sound and I translate this on my piano to find the right melody. Afterwards we turn it back into the Electronic sound. This is a very special mix and typical for the Ravenous-sound. By writing the lyrics I also got another option to speak about my feelings, which is great.

Q: I noticed the single “Roots” has reached the Deutsche Alternative Charts while speaking right now, the album will probably enter as well. What does it mean to reach the DAC? What’s the true impact of these charts? And what brings the future for Ravenous?

Tim: It´s always good news if a lot of people recognize our music. Especially fans, DJ`s and Radio-Stations. There is no pressure and we will see what the future brings.