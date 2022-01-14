Coinciding with the reissue of “The Bridge” on 8 April 2022 is a Thomas Leer and Robert Rental ‘From The Port To The Bridge’ exhibition launch with Daniel Miller on 21 January. The exhibition takes place at the Horse Hospital in London from 21 January till 10 February.

Limited tickets are available – to attend, please book here – and are free, but a donation towards The Horse Hospital would be appreciated. Tickets to view the exhibition are available throughout the day, for tickets to the Private View Launch Event, book for 6pm.

On 21 January Simon Dell (music archivist and curator of ‘The Port To The Bridge’ exhibition) will host a talk and Q&A with Mute owner and founder Daniel Miller, discussing his friendship with Robert Rental, their work together and his recollections of the UK around the time of the recording and release of “The Bridge”. They’ll also discuss the legacy of these important works and their impact on electronic music in the current era. In addition, a new filmed interview with Thomas Leer is showing for the first time. The talk and Q&A is at 7pm.

Out via The Grey Area, the reissue of Thomas Leer and Robert Rental’s 1979 album, “The Bridge”, will be out on a limited edition white vinyl for the first time since its original release, and on CD for the first time since The Grey Area of Mute’s release 30 years ago. Recorded at Rental’s home over two intense weeks using equipment provided by Throbbing Gristle (with only rudimentary explanation of how to use it), their groundbreaking album was cited by a number of electronic musicians at the time as being of a big incluence, including John Foxx, Matt Johnson (The The) and ABC.

This is the opening track, “Attack Delay”.