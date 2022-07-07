Cinemascope – A Crack On The Wall (Album – Wave Records)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Indie-Wave.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Eight years after the debut album “Stains Of Love” we get a new album by Greek artist and DJ Leo Skiadas aka Cinemascope. Skiadas got some help from a few guests to achieve his new work.

Content: The album takes off in a sweet Dark-Wave way. The composition indeed is sweet, accessible although dark and melancholic. The influences are merging Dark-Wave and Indie-Pop together. Guitar and vocals inject a true passion on top of the composition.

+ + + : The guitar playing is absolutely noticeable. It injects power and passion to the composition which is reinforced by a similar vocals’ production. The choruses have an elevating effect which you’ll experience at different tracks. I want to mention “In Silence” and “Sometimes (On A Place Away From Here)” which both are true brilliant cuts but the album has much more to offer.

– – – : I regret the album only features 8 tracks. I’m not a huge fan of the sweetest passages like “Ocean” and “Leaving Is My Way To Breath”.

Conclusion: This new opus by Cinemascope sounds as a new and promising beginning. This is a great cocktail made by Dark-Wave and Indie-Pop.

Best songs: “In Silence”, “Sometimes (On A Place Away From Here)”, “Die In Summer”, “Fall”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063630818174

Label: www.waverecordsmusic.com / www.facebook.com/waverecords