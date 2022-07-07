Cinemascope – A Crack On The Wall (Album – Wave Records)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Indie-Wave. Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl. Background/Info: Eight years after the debut album “Stains…
Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Indie-Wave.
Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.
Background/Info: Eight years after the debut album “Stains Of Love” we get a new album by Greek artist and DJ Leo Skiadas aka Cinemascope. Skiadas got some help from a few guests to achieve his new work.
Content: The album takes off in a sweet Dark-Wave way. The composition indeed is sweet, accessible although dark and melancholic. The influences are merging Dark-Wave and Indie-Pop together. Guitar and vocals inject a true passion on top of the composition.
+ + + : The guitar playing is absolutely noticeable. It injects power and passion to the composition which is reinforced by a similar vocals’ production. The choruses have an elevating effect which you’ll experience at different tracks. I want to mention “In Silence” and “Sometimes (On A Place Away From Here)” which both are true brilliant cuts but the album has much more to offer.
– – – : I regret the album only features 8 tracks. I’m not a huge fan of the sweetest passages like “Ocean” and “Leaving Is My Way To Breath”.
Conclusion: This new opus by Cinemascope sounds as a new and promising beginning. This is a great cocktail made by Dark-Wave and Indie-Pop.
Best songs: “In Silence”, “Sometimes (On A Place Away From Here)”, “Die In Summer”, “Fall”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063630818174
Label: www.waverecordsmusic.com / www.facebook.com/waverecords
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether