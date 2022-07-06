Rhys Fulber – Collapsing Empires (Album – Sonic Groove)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Techno, Cinematic, Experimental. Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl. Background/Info: Rhys Fulber -next to his other…
Genre/Influences: Dark-Techno, Cinematic, Experimental.
Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.
Background/Info: Rhys Fulber -next to his other projects he’s involved with, has released an impressive number of productions under his own name in a rather short lapse of time. After having released works by his own label (FR Recordings) he now releases this opus again on Sonic Groove.
Content: Rhys Fulber moves on exploring the realms of Dark-Techno music at one side while still paying attention for his Cinematic- and Experimental work. It’s quite interesting to see how he mixed both influences together resulting in dark, freaky, Techno passages.
+ + + : There’s an interesting duality between both main influences running through this work. I however prefer the more Techno driven cuts reflecting different the sound intelligence of Rhys Fulber. I like his ghost-like Techno music emerging from the title track and “Glory To Labour”. “Palace Of Pioneers” is another cool exposure.
– – – : The work features a few Experimental/Cinematic passages which rather sound as breaks without real importance (like “Dronegail”).
Conclusion: Rhys Fulber confirms his impressive productivity and even if this album still features a few great tracks it’s definitely not the album I would recommend to discover his ‘Techno-work’.
Best songs: “Glory To Labour”, “Palace Of Pioneers”, “As Far As Dreams”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/rhysfulbermusic
Label: www.sonicgroove.com / www.facebook.com/Sonicgrooverecords
