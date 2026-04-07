Ombrée – Calvaire (Digital/CD/Cassette Album – I Shall Sing Until My Land Is Free)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Guillaume Sonne Ombrée is a French multi-instrumentalist who releases his debut album “Calvaire” under the name Ombrée. The background and immediate impetus for this work carry deep emotional weight, as the album was directly inspired by the passing of the artist’s father. It stands as a form of mourning, giving rise to six intense and personal compositions.

Musically, the album often recalls the experimental edge of the 1980s Industrial scene. A dark, raw atmosphere permeates the work, framed by the tolling of a church bell that serves as both its opening and closing motif. In between, a dense collage of sounds and textures unfolds, including field recordings that are tightly compressed into the mix. Guitar and bass lines are heavily distorted, twisted into tormented shapes and submerged in layers of electronic effects. At times, I find myself missing a voice—some kind of rough, almost archaic outcry—yet the absence never detracts too much from the overall impact.

What Ombrée delivers remains compelling and immersive. The production will undoubtedly resonate with listeners drawn to Industrial, Experimental, and Drone music, and Last Few Days in particular feels like a subtle bridge back to the spirit of the 1980s. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Foie”:

https://ishallsinguntilmylandisfree.bandcamp.com/track/foie

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)