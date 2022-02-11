Christabel Dreams – Our Kind Of Place (Album – Wave Records)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Christabel Dreams were originally set up in Rome (Italy) as a trio. They released an album (cf. “Broken Toy”) in 2009. They’re now back on track as a duo featuring Emmanuele Viola (bass, synth) and Christian Gatti (vocals). They left the guitar behind to release their new opus.

Content: Christabel Dreams are clearly driven by 80s elements reminding bands like The Cure and The Danse Society. Their work is harmoniously built up between low bass lines and synthesizer playing. The vocals inject emotion in the production.

+ + + : The main strength of this composition emerges of the typical 80s reminding bass lines. It works well at the debut part of the album where you’ll find the best songs. “Dead Dance” reminds me a bit of The Danse Society. Another interesting cut is “The Broken Toy” revealing a more emotive approach.

– – – : The songs are pretty similar and I’m missing diversity. It’s a pity there’s no longer guitar featured in the writing, which could have injected some extra power and variation.

Conclusion: I’ve mixed feelings about the come-back of this band; I like the vintage style, but the work lacks elaboration and power.

Best songs: “Dead Dance”, “The Broken Toy”, “Praia Do Rei”.

Rate: 6.

Artist: www.christabeldreams.com / www.facebook.com/christabeldreams

Label: www.waverecordsmusic.com / www.facebook.com/waverecords