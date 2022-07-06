Chris Ianuzzi – Maze (Album – Satellite Symphonics)
Background/Info: Chris Ianuzzi is an artist I remember from I, Synthesist. He also releases music under his own name.
Content: It’s hard to define and label “Maze”. It however sounds as an Experimental work in Electronics reminding me of Sleep Chamber for the cold sphere hanging over the songs. But I also experience the work as a contemporary format of Psychic TV. There’s something ‘retro’-like running through the songs which has been transposed into a contemporary format. Instrumental- and sung vocals have been achieved. The last cut even has something Techno-driven.
+ + + : No compromises and far away from established standards seem to be the sonic philosophy of this album. Chris Ianuzzi composes Electronic music from ‘out of the box’. It sounds a bit like songs composed in a sonic lab. It’s quite diversified but revealing different noticeable cuts. “Sweet Over Time” is my personal favorite reflecting passion and vintage sound treatments.
– – – : The work remains however Experimental and maybe missing a bit coherence now and then.
Conclusion: If an alien had to compose Electronic music he for sure would sound like Chris Ianuzzi; extradimensional!
Best songs: “Sweet Over Time”, “Maze”, “Lonesome Highway Superstar”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/i.synthesist
