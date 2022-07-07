Anum Preto – Anum Preto (Album – Wave Records)
Genre/Influences: Cold-Wave. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Anum Preto is a Brazilian formation which released a…
Genre/Influences: Cold-Wave.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Anum Preto is a Brazilian formation which released a debut full length in 2019. “Anum Preto” has been released in Europe in CD and vinyl formats, both on Young And Cold Records. Wave Records has released the work with four extra songs.
Content: The influences of Anum Preto are bringing us back in the midst of the 80s Cold-Wave sound. The guitar playing which is an essential aspect to their writing is reminding me of The Cure and The Smiths. The main particularity are the Portuguese vocals injecting an exotic touch to the cold sound. The 4 bonus cuts are quite similar to the main album.
+ + + : Anum Preto has accomplished an efficient match between traditional Cold-Wave music and Portuguese vocals. The guitar playing sounds like an ode to some leading formations of the 80s but will mainly appeal to lovers of The Smiths, The Cure and even Red Zebra. I like this 80s spirit accentuated by dry snare drums and simple but efficient synth arrangements.
– – – : I’m less convinced by the softer part of the album.
Conclusion: Enjoyable 80s inspired Post-Punk made in Brazil.
Best songs: “Probovat’”, “Ponto de Mutação” + “2027”, “Ondo Fria”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/anumpreto
Label: www.waverecordsmusic.com / www.facebook.com/waverecords
