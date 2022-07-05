Letten 94 – Empty Landscapes (EP – Cold Transmission Music)
Background/Info: Letten 94 is a Swiss duo driven by Dolorès and Freddy Van Ballast. The “Empty Landscapes”-EP was released by the end of 2021 and features four tracks.
Content: Letten 94 takes us back to the minimalism of Cold/Dark-Wave. It sounds pretty 80s like, the songs being composed with electronics and guitar while the sound of a good-old rhythm-box only accentuates the retro-feeling.
+ + + : This EP will appeal for lovers of bands like Selofan, Linea Aspera ao. The icy sound treatments have something magic. It also comes through by the production of the vocals revealing sexy, cold, female vocals and passionate male vocals reminding me of Chris Corner (IAMX). The title song is a great opener but I personally prefer “Where No One Goes” and the excellent “Red Lights Soft Skins” which is pure passion. It’s also cool to get an EP featuring 4 different songs from a high quality level.
– – – : I regret this is an EP and not an album; I want more stuff like this.
Conclusion: Letten 94 took me by surprise; this is a great debut release revealing efficient vintage Electro-Wave music.
Best songs: “Red Lights Soft Skins”, “Where No One Goes”, “Empty Landscapes”.
Rate: 8½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/letten94
Label: www.coldtransmission.com / www.facebook.com/coldtransmissionmusic
