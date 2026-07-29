New York darkwave duo R. Missing gets a limited clear-white vinyl LP and digiCD of “Like the Sound of Injured Love” via Young & Cold on October 2.

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New York darkwave duo R. Missing will get a limited clear-white transparent vinyl LP of its album “Like the Sound of Injured Love” on October 2, 2026, alongside a regular digiCD edition, through the Italian label Young & Cold. The album originally came out digitally in December 2025 and combines darkwave, coldwave, dream pop and electronic elements.

The LP is limited to 444 copies, while the digiCD comes in a Digipak sleeve limited to 250 copies; both carry the same eleven tracks. Young & Cold describes the record as an atmospheric album that opens with a mysterious, captivating tone from its first track, driven by electronic sounds that give the music a modern, dreamy quality alongside calm, distinctive vocals. The label singles out “Dreamletting” and “Let in the Night Outside” as highlights of R. Missing’s style, and calls “Telepolartears” memorable for its “fascinating sound.”

Tracklist for ‘Like the Sound of Injured Love’

The LP spreads its eleven songs across two sides: side one holds “Like the Sound of Injured Love,” “Telepolartears,” “Dreamletting,” “Let in the Night Outside,” “Dear Contests” and “Supermuted,” while side two holds “Ola Tremble,” “infinifalls,” “Pony Yeah,” “Shadowist” and “Cloud Without Tear.” The digiCD carries the same eleven tracks in a single sequence.

A video for the title track, “Like the Sound of Injured Love,” is available online.

About R. Missing

R. Missing is a darkwave duo based in New York City. Side-Line previously covered the project in August 2023 for a cover of Siouxsie and the Banshees’ “Spellbound.” “Like the Sound of Injured Love” was released digitally in December 2025 and combines darkwave, coldwave, dream pop and electronic production. Young & Cold, the label behind this physical edition, now brings the album to a limited clear-white transparent vinyl LP and a digiCD, distributed through Audioglobe.

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