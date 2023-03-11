BySenses – 1984-2014 (Album – BySenses)

Genre/Influences: Ambient-Electro, Cinematic, Experimental.

Format: Digital.

Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for Turkey Your donation will make a difference.



Your donation will make a difference.

Background/Info: Belgian Ambient musician Didier Dewachtere released several noticeable works during the past years. This work -as the title indicates, reveals compositions he achieved in between 1984 and 2014 but which have never been released before. The songs remain unmastered.

Content: You clearly recognize the Ambient-Electro aspiration of the artist. From pure Ambient reminding early pioneer Van Gelis to Cinematic experiments this work is diversified. Long, extended, compositions are now driven by slow rhythms and then driving the listener into a wafting sensation.

+ + + : This work is pure Ambient-Electro old-school. I’m more into the ‘dynamic’ cuts “In Minds We Trust” and “Instrument Flight Rules”. Both tracks are meticulously built up featuring irresistible analogue sound treatments and space-like effects. The slow cadence brings a cool -and even danceable-like, effect on top.

– – – : Especially the opening cut sounds too simplistic and far below the true genius of this artist.

Conclusion: I’m not convinced by all featured tracks but it would have been a shame if the other great cuts wouldn’t have ever been released.

Best songs: “In Mind We Trust”, “Instrument Flight Rules”, “Believe”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/BySenses.Didier