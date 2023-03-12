Darja Kazimira – Monochromia (Album – Cyclic Law)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Ethereal, Cinematic, Ritual.

Format: Digital, CD.

Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for Turkey Your donation will make a difference.



Your donation will make a difference.

Background/Info: Hailing from Latvia Darja Kazimira has already released multiple works. This album is a remastered work originally released in 2016. It’s a conceptual album inspired by the ceremony of ‘following the dead’.

Content: The essence of this work and artist is based upon the power and magic of vocals. Darja Kazimira invited 4 singers who together with her performed a very unique way of singing; a kind of lamentation. The music remains very minimal, only featuring a few tones.

+ + + : The vocals performance resulting in a kind of sacred, mysterious, and deeply ritual chants has something magic and hypnotic. The way the vocalists are singing together is absolutely divine and excels at “Morpheus”. The very last song “Monochromia” is one of the deepest, Ritual, tracks of the work but it also reflects a state of desolation.

– – – : If you don’t like the magic of secret voices you definitely will have difficulties to endure this work.

Conclusion: This is a particular experience revealing a higher dimension of singing.

Best songs: “Monochromia”, “Morpheus”, “Introduction”, “Black Water And Lamentation”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/darjakazimirazimina

Label: www.cycliclaw.com / www.facebook.com/cycliclaw