Konkurs – Mindstimulant (Album – X-IMG / Megastructure)

Background/Info: This is the fourth production -and second full length album by Konkurs which is a collaborative project between Emad Dabiri (Human Performance Lab, Nostromo ao) and Joey Gonzalez (Blush Response).

Content: “Mindstimulant” brings you 8 tracks of pure sonic adrenaline. Deep, linear bass lines have been carried by beating kicks. The work is rapidly evolving into brain-damaging Industrial-Techno with spoken samplings on top. The dark mood supporting the production has something anguishing.

+ + + : There’s a retro-futuristic sensation running through this album. The vintage sound treatments remaining Blush Response’s main label still have this good-old magic of analogue sound treatments. The work is sometimes complex and into pure IDM and moves towards a crescendo ending in a total sonic climax at “Ordinary Fear”. The menacing bass lines have something EBM-like.

– – – : Both last tracks are less exciting although it remains pure joy.

Conclusion: “Mindstimulant” is an uplifting album which will leave clubbers in search of intelligent underground Electronics completely satisfied.

Best songs: “Ordinary Fear”, “To Help your Dream”, “Proteus”, “Mind Stimulant”.

Rate: 8.

