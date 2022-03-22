Brooklyn-based industrial noise act Computer land all new release, ‘Societal Detachment’

“Societal Detachment” is the new release from the Brooklyn-based noisemakers Computer. This release continues Computer’s incorporating of industrial rhythmic elements to their signature sound of extremely dense, layered, textured loops and robotic no-wave guitar noise.

The tracks on “Societal Detachment” individually reflect the isolation and alienation sourced from living through a pandemic in a corrupt America. Computer’s “Societal Detachment” is one of many recent releases – including the collaboration with Vitalis “Towers of Glass” and the split with Collapsing “The Revolution of Everyday Life”. While this album is available on Computer’s own Computer Age Recordings, they have previously released for Imploding Sounds and Drongo Tapes.

On this release, Computer is Zona Zanjeros (guitar, voice, samples, lyrics), Steven Sanguine (vocals on “Unsatisfied”), Joey the Rat (assistant), Jim Moon (production on “Holy Man”, “Quick to Submit”) with mixing and mastering by Timeless.

Check the release below.

<a href="https://computeragerecordings.bandcamp.com/album/societal-detachment-2">Societal Detachment by Computer</a>