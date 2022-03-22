Brooklyn-based industrial noise act Computer land all new release, ‘Societal Detachment’
“Societal Detachment” is the new release from the Brooklyn-based noisemakers Computer. This release continues Computer’s…
“Societal Detachment” is the new release from the Brooklyn-based noisemakers Computer. This release continues Computer’s incorporating of industrial rhythmic elements to their signature sound of extremely dense, layered, textured loops and robotic no-wave guitar noise.
The tracks on “Societal Detachment” individually reflect the isolation and alienation sourced from living through a pandemic in a corrupt America. Computer’s “Societal Detachment” is one of many recent releases – including the collaboration with Vitalis “Towers of Glass” and the split with Collapsing “The Revolution of Everyday Life”. While this album is available on Computer’s own Computer Age Recordings, they have previously released for Imploding Sounds and Drongo Tapes.
On this release, Computer is Zona Zanjeros (guitar, voice, samples, lyrics), Steven Sanguine (vocals on “Unsatisfied”), Joey the Rat (assistant), Jim Moon (production on “Holy Man”, “Quick to Submit”) with mixing and mastering by Timeless.
Check the release below.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether