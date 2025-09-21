October 2, 2025

Staatseinde – Artificial Renaissance (Digital/ Album – Wave Tension Records)

Inferno Sound Diaries September 21, 2025
Staatseinde
Staatseinde emerged from the Netherlands over a decade ago and has built up an impressive body of work.

Their new album features eight tracks that immerse the listener in their unique world of Electro-Pop mixed with EBM. The influences of Kraftwerk, Welle:Erdball, and similar bands are clearly present, yet Staatseinde manages to carve out a distinctive sound and approach of their own. The music has a vintage character, deeply rooted in 80s inspiration. From heavy basslines and driving rhythms to more soaring, melodic passages, the album covers a wide spectrum. The vocals are produced in the same spirit: at times raw and abrasive, at times robotic and detached — with even a song delivered in French.

While the tracklist may not be packed with instant hits, it is undoubtedly a strong collection of compelling songs. Staatseinde is without question a band that deserves far more recognition. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Mutant Whispers”:

https://wavetensionrecords.bandcamp.com/track/mutant-whispers

