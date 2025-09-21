Staatseinde – Artificial Renaissance (Digital/ Album – Wave Tension Records)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Staatseinde emerged from the Netherlands over a decade ago and has built up an impressive body of work.

Their new album features eight tracks that immerse the listener in their unique world of Electro-Pop mixed with EBM. The influences of Kraftwerk, Welle:Erdball, and similar bands are clearly present, yet Staatseinde manages to carve out a distinctive sound and approach of their own. The music has a vintage character, deeply rooted in 80s inspiration. From heavy basslines and driving rhythms to more soaring, melodic passages, the album covers a wide spectrum. The vocals are produced in the same spirit: at times raw and abrasive, at times robotic and detached — with even a song delivered in French.

While the tracklist may not be packed with instant hits, it is undoubtedly a strong collection of compelling songs. Staatseinde is without question a band that deserves far more recognition. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Mutant Whispers”:

https://wavetensionrecords.bandcamp.com/track/mutant-whispers

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)