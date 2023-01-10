Rotersand release new single ‘Higher Ground’
Rotersand have released a new track entitled “Higher Ground” on Metropolis Records, a year to the day of the release of their
last single.
“Higher Ground” is a taste of what is to come on Rotersand’s next album and features a remix by Evendorff. Additionally, the band has a series of European festival appearances planned for 2023. “Higher Ground” is available on all digital and streaming platforms from Metropolis Records.
Rotersand is a German electronic music act, formed in September 2002 by musician/producer Gun and singer Rascal with dance music producer/DJ Krischan J.E. Wesenberg joining them shortly after. Rotersand’s music can generally be described as futurepop; the band themselves refer to it as industrial pop.
