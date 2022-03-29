Electropop / noire futurepop act Entrzelle returns with ‘Dust On A Razorblade’ in May – check out the first tracks and video

US based electropop / noire futurepop artist David Chamberlin strikes back with the 3rd full length album by Entrzelle. The release is available in pre-order now from Bandcamp and on CD via the Alfa Matrix webstore.

David explains the concept: “The songs deal with subjects ranging from personal conflict to social commentary, from loss to euphoria. This is an album about hope and perseverance, letting go and moving on. Writing these songs has helped me in my own life, and I hope that listening to them can help someone else too.”

The experimentation on this album has been kept to a minimum, instead focusing on songwriting and production. The tone is darker and the songs are more direct. Expect a mix of upbeat electro sequences and addictive noisy synth pop melodies.

Next to the 12 new songs you also get 4 bonus remixes by label companions in the likes of Psy’Aviah, Reichsfeind, Elektrostaub and DJ Simon Carter. Advised for fans of Rotersand, Covenant, Seabound, Imperative Reaction, Aesthetic Perfection, VNV Nation, Etc.

Check out already 2 new tracks below plus the album teaser.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/dust-on-a-razorblade">Dust On A Razorblade by ENTRZELLE</a>

Here’s the videoteaser.