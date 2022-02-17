Female-fronted duo Fatal Aim is back after 12 years and releases brand new single and video for ‘Nevermind’

Out now is “Nevermind”, a brand new single by the female-fronted duo Fatal Aim. Released on the fine SkyQode label “Nevermind” is a dark synthpop track which marks the duo’s return with original material for the first time since 2010.

The single is out now via all platforms and offers a taste of what’s to expect from the band in the very near future. Together with single you also get a rather nice video.

Fatal Aim was started by Artem Gudkov (synths) and Ekaterina Naumova (vocals) in 2003. In 2007, they released their debut album “Winter Saga”. But shortly after that singer Ekaterina left the band and Artem continued with a new vocalist. In 2021 Fatal Aim reunited in the original line-up and are busy now with writing brand new songs.

But first their brand new video.