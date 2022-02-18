A Flock Of Seagulls co-founder Ali Score teams with Jenn Vix on ‘You Are A Star’ single

Out on February 25th is a single involving Ali Score, original drummer of legendary new wave – synthpop band A Flock Of Seagulls. “You Are A Star” is Jenn Vix’s retrowave single and sees Score return to music after a lengthy hiatus.

Here’s how the collaboration started: “When I was a kid, I moved to NYC from Miami. One of the most wonderful things about NYC at the time, was the record shops located around the city. I would spend my weekends crate digging, and finding new music. One of my friends at a shop downtown played me a single titled “Talking” by A Flock of Seagulls, that he got from the UK. I couldn’t even buy it at the time because there was only one copy in the shop. I was amazed, because I’d never heard anything like it! A little while later, I saw the video for ‘I Ran’ on MTV and, at that moment, I knew what I wanted to do with my life. I also wanted to one day play music with the drummer of A Flock of Seagulls, and here I am now, working with him! It’s a dream come true!”

And here’s what Vixx says about the single itself: “Well, ‘You Are a Star’ is a love song. It’s a tribute to someone who worked as an astronomer, and an astrophysicist. The music happened very late at night, as I was sitting in front of the keyboard, practicing, and then the lyrics drifted into my mind shortly after I wrote the music…. We’re all made of stardust.”

Vix describes this collaboration as “a dream come true”.