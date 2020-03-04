Boytronic to release remix album ‘The Robot Treatment – Remix Pack Piece Of Entertainment and Dancing Wild for You’

Out on April 17th is a remix album of Boytronic’s latetst studio effort “The Robot Treatment”. Named “The Robot Treatment – Remix Pack Piece Of Entertainment and Dancing Wild for You” the remixes were delivered by such bands as The Invincible Spirit, Ant People, Flemming Dalum, Leaether Strip, and Antoni Maiovvi.

Here’s the tracklist:

You Can’t Get Fooled By Love – (Flemming Dalum Remix)

She Gave Me Money – (Antoni Maiovvi Remix)

No Sad Songs – (Oren Amram Club Remix)

Venus Covers Mars – (Ant People Remix)

Bark – People Theatre – (Eternity Mix)

Smell Of Fire – (Antoni Maiovvi Remix)

Under The Red – (Leaether Strip Remix)

You Can’t Get Fooled By Love – (Antoni Maiovvi Remix)

Wayward Sister – (The Invincible Spirit Remix)

Venus Covers Mars – (Matt Mancid & Rename Mix)

You Can’t Get Fooled By Love – (Neil Delta Extended Mix)

She Gave Me Money – (Mindmodvl Extended Mix)

All You Can Eat – (Ant People Remix)

If you want to see the band live at work, here are the first confirmed dates.

18.04 Golden Krone Darmstadt (DE) (LIVE PA)

31.05 WGT Leipzig (DE) (FULL SHOW)

31.10 Musikpark Halloween Party – Homburg (DE) (FULL SHOW)

14.11 Takt Bizzare Festival – Reutlingen (DE) (FULL SHOW)

21.11 Kulturbahnhof – Greifswald (DE) (LIVE PA)

More shows to be announced…

