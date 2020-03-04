Swans announce Summer tour – new album ‘Leaving meaning’ out now on Mute / Young God (N America)

(Photo by Jennifer Gira) Swans have announced a Summer tour to promote their new album “Leaving meaning” which is out now on Mute / Young God (N America). It’s the band’s 15th album.
The new album, “Leaving meaning”, was written and produced by Michael Gira and features contributions from recent and former Swans, members of Angels of Light, as well as Guest Artists Anna and Maria von Hausswolff, Ben Frost, The Necks, Baby Dee, and a Hawk and a Hacksaw.
Michael Gira explains: “leaving meaning. is the first Swans album to be released since I dissolved the lineup of musicians that constituted Swans from 2010 – 2017. Swans is now comprised of a revolving cast of musicians, selected for both their musical and personal character, chosen according to what I intuit best suits the atmosphere in which I’d like to see the songs I’ve written presented. In collaboration with me, the musicians, through their personality, skill and taste, contribute greatly to the arrangement of the material. They’re all people whose work I admire and whose company I personally enjoy.”
Listen to “It’s Coming It’s Real”
Listen to “The Hanging Man”
The band will be performing a series of festivals and dates from April on in Europe and North America before returning to the UK for a tour that will include Brighton, Bristol, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Manchester and Liverpool.
Swans live will be: Michael Gira (acoustic and electric guitar and voice); Kristof Hahn (lap steel guitar, electric guitar, loops); Phil Puleo (drums, percussion, gizmos); Dana Schechter (bass guitar, lap steel guitar, keys); Christopher Pravdica (bass guitar, loops, keys); Ben Frost (synthesizer, Mellotron, electric guitar).
The tourdates
EU tour
- 25 April – Nürnberg DE, Z-Bau – SOLD OUT
- 26 April – Krems an der Donau AT, Donau Festival at Stadtsaal Krems
- 28 April – Berlin DE, Festsaal Kreuzberg – SOLD OUT
- 29 April – Prague CZ, Divaldo ARCHA Theatre
- 30 April – Warsaw PL, Progresia
- 3 May – Stockholm SE, Nalen
- 4 May – Copenhagen DK, Vega Main Hall
- 5 May – Hamburg DE, Übel & Gefährlich
- 8 May – Barcelona ES, Razzmatazz
- 9 May – Madrid ES, KristonFest at Sala la Riviera
- 10 May – Porto PT, Hard Club
- 13 May – Zürich CH, Rote Fabrik
- 14 May – Milan IT, Santeria Social Club
- 15 May – Belfort FR, La Poudriere
- 18 May – Wiesbaden DE, Kulturzentrum Schlachthof
- 19 May – Paris FR, Le Trabendo
- 20 May – Amsterdam NL, Paradiso Music Hall
- 22 May – Brussels BE, AB
- 23 May – Cologne DE, Gebäude 9 – SOLD OUT
- 25 May – London UK, EartH – SOLD OUT
- 26 May – London UK, EartH – SOLD OUT
- 27 May – London UK, EartH – SOLD OUT
North American tour
- 5 June – Dallas TX, Granada Theater
- 6 June – Austin TX, Empire Garage
- 9 June – Los Angeles CA, Regent Theatre
- 10 June – San Francisco CA, The Fillmore
- 12 June – Portland OR, Revolution Hall
- 13 June – Seattle WA, The Neptune
- 16 June – Minneapolis MN, Varsity Theater
- 17 June – Chicago IL, Thalia Hall
- 19 June – Detroit MI, El Club
- 20 June – Toronto ON, Lee’s Palace
- 21 June – Montreal QC, Theatre National
- 24 June – Allston MA, Brighton Music Hall
- 25 June – Philadelphia PA, Underground Arts
- 26 June – Brooklyn NY, Warsaw
- 27 June – Brooklyn NY, Warsaw
- ** with very special guest Anna von Hausswolff
EU tour
- 2 Aug – Trondheim NO, Olavesfestival, Nidaros Cathedral Stage
- 5 Aug – Oslo NO, Parkteatret
- 6 Aug – Malmo SE, Plan B
- 7 Aug – Arhus DK, Voxhalle
- 8 Aug – Rees Haldern DE, Haldern Festival
- 12 Aug – Berlin DE, Festsaal Kreuzberg
- 13 Aug – Tilburg NL, 013
- 16 Aug – Budapest HU, A38 Ship
- 17 Aug – Dresden DE, Beatpol
- 19 Aug – Saint Malo FR, Route de Rock Festival, La Nouvelle Vogue
- 21 Aug – Brighton UK, Chalk
- 22 Aug – Bristol UK, ArcTanGent Festival
- 24 Aug – Newcastle UK, Boiler Room
- 25 Aug – Edinburgh UK, Summerhall Series
- 28 Aug – London UK, Islington Assembly Hall
- 29 Aug – Manchester UK, Stoller Hall
- 31 Aug – Liverpool UK, Invisible Wand Factory
- 1 Sep – Nottingham UK, Albert Hall
- 3 Sep – St Petersburg RU, Aurora
- 5 Sep – Moscow RU, Theatre
