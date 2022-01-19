Boyd Schidt – Medievalist Warhead (Mini-Album – Sonic Groove)
Genre/Influences: Industrial-Techno, Minimal-Electro. Format: Digital. Background/Info: Georgian Leon Lolishvili aka Boyd Schidt is active as…
Genre/Influences: Industrial-Techno, Minimal-Electro.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Georgian Leon Lolishvili aka Boyd Schidt is active as a producer, DJ and label owner (2529 KM). He released his first work for Sonic Groove.
Content: The five tracks of this work are clearly carried by raw, Industrial-like Techno music. Other passages are driven by Minimal-Electro arrangements revealing another and more creative side of the artist.
+ + + : I like this work for its diversity. The Industrial-Techno style has been perfectly assimilated with a more minimal- and intelligent approach, which is mainly emerging at “Defining The Demon” and “Ataraxia 11”. Both cuts have been achieved with great sound manipulations.
– – – : Some passages are a bit too repetitive for my taste (cf. “Steff Unno Son Dri”), but in the end it’s just one track.
Conclusion: Boyd Schidt sounds like the right- and promising newcomer to the Sonic Groove label roster.
Best songs: “Defining The Demon”, “Ataraxia 11”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/boydschidt
Label: www.sonicgroove.com / www.facebook.com/Sonicgrooverecords
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether