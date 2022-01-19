Boyd Schidt – Medievalist Warhead (Mini-Album – Sonic Groove)

Genre/Influences: Industrial-Techno, Minimal-Electro.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Georgian Leon Lolishvili aka Boyd Schidt is active as a producer, DJ and label owner (2529 KM). He released his first work for Sonic Groove.

Content: The five tracks of this work are clearly carried by raw, Industrial-like Techno music. Other passages are driven by Minimal-Electro arrangements revealing another and more creative side of the artist.

+ + + : I like this work for its diversity. The Industrial-Techno style has been perfectly assimilated with a more minimal- and intelligent approach, which is mainly emerging at “Defining The Demon” and “Ataraxia 11”. Both cuts have been achieved with great sound manipulations.

– – – : Some passages are a bit too repetitive for my taste (cf. “Steff Unno Son Dri”), but in the end it’s just one track.

Conclusion: Boyd Schidt sounds like the right- and promising newcomer to the Sonic Groove label roster.

Best songs: “Defining The Demon”, “Ataraxia 11”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/boydschidt

Label: www.sonicgroove.com / www.facebook.com/Sonicgrooverecords