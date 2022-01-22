Blut Reaktor – Sins Of The Flesh (Mini-Album – Insane Records)

Genre/Influences: EBM, Dark-Electro.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: “Sins Of The Flesh” is the second EP released in 2021 by Blut Reaktor on Insane Records. The American solo-project driven by ‘John Noir” unleashed six new songs -while his previous mini-album “Post Mortem” also featured six tracks.

Content: Compared to its previous work, Blut Reaktor didn’t evolve that much in sound and influences. It remains a mix between elements of EBM and dark-Electro. The production of the vocals has something ghost-like, which matches the dark atmospheres hanging over the tracks. I noticed a more aggressive cut at the final part of the work.

+ + + : The sound formula and global production of Blut Reaktor sounds simple, but efficient. The melody lines create a dark sphere, but also add a retro-touch to the work, which might remind me of some 90s productions. “Glitch” is one of the hardest, but still one of the best songs I’ve heard from this project. It’s driven by aggressive sequences and a danceable, beating kick.

– – – : Songs like “Only Sin Deep”, “Seeds Of Sodom” and “Abyss” are easy listening, but missing extra elaboration.

Conclusion: I’m still convinced Blut Reaktor can do better than what the different productions have shown so far. But this new work reveals some promising cuts.

Best songs: “Glitch”, “Beneath The Judas Tree”.

Rate: 7½.

