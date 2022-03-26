Blank – Thick Black Line (EP – Blank)

Genre/Influences: Techno-Body, Minimal-EBM.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Two years after the latest album “Drifting Slowly” Italian Blank strikes back with this new EP. It reveals five songs featuring the previously released singles “Embrace The Void” and “Greyed Rainbow”.

Content: After an Experimental debut track Blank reveals its true nature: danceable stuff mixing elements of Techno and EBM with a minimal approach and refined with Electro-Pop elements. The haunting vocals inject a dark touch on top of the work.

+ + + : Blank is a project I’ve always supported and recommended for its creative approach. The new work confirms sound intelligence and a perfect fusion between different influences. The opening cut rather sounds like an intro, but all the other tracks are power-bombs accomplished with great sound treatments. The title song sounds more minimal while the vocals have been produced in a similar way. “Greyed Rainbow” is another masterpiece reflecting Davide Mazza’s sound intelligence.

– – – : The main challenge for Blank will be always to find a wider audience for its sound; maybe too Techno driven for EBM heads and not enough Techno for the lovers of this genre.

Conclusion: Blank has achieved a new, outstanding piece of modern underground Electronics.

Best songs: “Greyed Rainbow”, “Thick Black Line”, “Self-Inflicted Memories”, “Embrace The Void – Akrasia Mix”.

Rate: 9.

Artist: www.facebook.com/blankinyourmind