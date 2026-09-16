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Swedish goth pioneers The Bizarre Orkeztra have reissued “Land” as a 2026 remaster, out now through COMEDIA in collaboration with Ambush Records. The track is the first release in a new series of remastered singles drawn from the band’s catalog.

“Land” was written by Sonny Jansson and originally released in 1984 as a 12″ single on Ambush Records, the band’s own indie label. The original tracklist, “Land,” “Korridor,” “Justice” and “Travelling Man,” was recorded by Christer Björklund at The Bizarre Orkeztra’s headquarters, with vocals recorded by Jomma Sundström at Gävle Ljudstudio and production by Bob Boxkopf. Copies of the 12″ came with an eight-page comic booklet, “The No! COMIX No.2,” made specifically for the release.

For the 2026 edition, the title track has been remastered by Håkan Nilsson, with Richard Solstjärna serving as executive producer and providing the new cover art. The single is available digitally, including on Spotify, with a release date of 16 September 2026.

COMEDIA describes the campaign as presenting “carefully selected highlights drawn from the band’s impressive back catalog.” It is not the first time “Land” has reached digital platforms: the track was previously issued as a remastered digital reissue in 2020, at the time as part of a monthly reissue project with a companion schedule that also covered “Visions On The Wall,” “Midnight Show,” “A Beautiful Place,” “Hunger For Pleasure” and “She’s Got.” The 2026 edition relaunches that catalog campaign as a new series of remastered singles.

About The Bizarre Orkeztra

The Bizarre Orkeztra formed in Gävle, Sweden, in the early 1980s, emerging from the punk rock band PF Commando and the avant-garde post-punk band Modaern Art. The band was among the first goth acts in Sweden. Its original lineup was Sonny Jansson on vocals and guitars, Richard Sandberg on drums and guitar, and Ola Claesson on bass and backing vocals; Håkan Nilsson later joined on synthesizer for the group’s later recordings.

“Land” was the band’s debut release under The Bizarre Orkeztra name, following the 1981 recording “Ingen kärlek, Inget hat,” released under the group’s earlier name, Bizarre Sex. Two studio albums followed on Ambush Records: “Visions On The Wall” in 1985 and “A Beautiful Place” in 1987, along with the singles “Midnight Show” in 1986 and “She’s Got” in 1989. The album “Hunger For Pleasures,” released in 1988, featured Joakim Lindgren on saxophone alongside Nilsson’s synthesizer work. The band released three albums and several singles in total before disbanding in the late 1980s.

Bass player Ola “Toli” Claesson, who died in 2009, created cover art for several of the band’s albums and singles, including the comic strip made for “Land,” which was handed out to the audience at the band’s first concert in Gävle. COMEDIA’s new remastered singles series revisits that catalog, beginning again with the track that first introduced The Bizarre Orkeztra to record buyers in 1984.

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