Belgian post-punk / new wave act Spiral of Silence returns after almost 20 years of total studio silence

Good news for fans of the Belgian post-punk / new wave act Spiral of Silence. The band’s drummer Achiel Keppens informs us that they have a new single out, “Toll”, and this almost 20 years after their last studio effort, “Decadent” (2002), which got released back then on Purple Moon Records.

The new album will see also Kloot Per W joining on guitars and co-writing and half of Siglo XX will collaborate as well. In short a Belgian post-punk affair. But that’s not all, the band also plans a new tour for 2021-2022.

Here’ s a sneak preview of the band’s forthcoming single “Toll” out on the British label Jesus Factory Records.

About Spiral of Silence

Spiral of Silence is a Belgian post-punk / new wave group with strong influences from the Madchester scene of the late 70s and early 80s. Formed in 1991 their first demo was released under the name “Theater Of Pain”, but after the death of Bart Auwaerts (also in the group Spiritus Mundi) the band changed their name.

After one more demo, “Connection” (1996), the band released 2 albums, one on the Italian label Energeia (“Leap” – 1998) and one on the Belgian label Purple Moon Records (“Decadent” – 2002). Note that Antonio Palermo of that other Belgian new wave cult act Siglo XX also played in Spiral of Silence. His characteristic guitar sound can be heard on the album “Decadent” and the track “Echo” was entirely produced by Antonio.

In 2001 the band also self-released “The Early Years ’91-’95” compiling the previously released demo tapes “Theatre Of Pain” (1993) and “Connection” (1996).

By 2003 Spiral of Silence ceased all activities but later on did play some reunion concerts (including in London) without recording new material. In 2013 Spiral of Silence got back on track and started touring again.