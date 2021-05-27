FOLLOW US
 
Russian darkwave act Purple Fog Side collaborates with Belgian art-pop project Elsehow on new single

By May 27,2021

Out now via the fine label SkyQode is “To The Moon And Back”, a new single that marks the beginning of a collaboration between Russia’s renowned darkwave / dream pop band Purple Fog Side and Elsehow, an art-pop project from Belgium.

Together, Pavel Zolin (Purple Fog Side) and Piero Delux (Elsehow, ex-Dark-o-matic), create a blend of dream pop and progressive soundscapes with 80s new wave and synthpop influences. The idea of this collaboration was born just before the pandemic, and most of the tracks were written during the lockdown in 2020.

“To The Moon And Back” is the first single taken off their upcoming collaborative album. In addition to the title track, it features an instrumental version and a remix by Russian synthpop project Elektronnoe Oblako.

You can check this new single below or buy it here.

And here is the album teaser.

