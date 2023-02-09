The (excellent!) Ukrainian dark folk act Pororoka release all new video

The (excellent!) Ukrainian dark folk act Pororoka have released an all new video. The new song is devoted to the Sun cult and is called “Витоки”[Vytoky] which is Ukrainian for “Origins”.

Here’s what frontwoman Svitlanka says about the track’s background: “Many nations in different times honored the biggest star in our universe. Traditionally for Ukrainian culture the Sun is depicted as an eight-pointed star and is called Ruzha or Rozha. This symbol combines two christs – a straight one and an oblique one. The Sun cult has close connections with the honor of a deer. In ancient times people believed that it was a deer who had been taking the sun from the depths of the earth to the sky every morning.”

Pororoka is Ukrainian dark-folk band founded in Kyiv in 2017. The band uses ethnic vocal technics and ethnic instruments and has its roots firmly in Ukrainian folk music. The name ‘Pororoka ‘ means a wave, which appears twice in a year on the Amazon River, when Atlantic Ocean invades into it. The line-up for this track consisted of Svitlanka Sugak, Eugene Kolyada and Andrij Boichenko. The track was mastered and edited by Pavlo Safonov at SoundPlant studio(Kyiv).

Pororoka was one of the biggest surprises on both of our “Electronic Resistance” compilations featuring darkwave / post​-​punk acts from Ukraine.

Here’s the all new video. Note the lovely design by Veronika kolomiets in the video itself.