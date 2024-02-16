Metroland returns with new ‘Industry’ single ahead of new album

Metroland returns with new 'Industry' single ahead of new album

The Belgian electro-pop duo Metroland returns with a new 3-track single, “Industry”, which is a teaser for their forthcoming conceptual album, “Forum”, slated for release later in 2024.

For this single the duo collaborated with Motor!k (Dirk Ivens side-project) and AK/DK. Complementing the EP is a video clip crafted by Passenger S.

The new single is available for immediate download from Bandcamp. Check out the single below.

And this is the video.

