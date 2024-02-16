Metroland returns with new ‘Industry’ single ahead of new album
The Belgian electro-pop duo Metroland returns with a new 3-track single, “Industry”, which is a teaser for their forthcoming conceptual album, “Forum”, slated for release later in 2024.
For this single the duo collaborated with Motor!k (Dirk Ivens side-project) and AK/DK. Complementing the EP is a video clip crafted by Passenger S.
The new single is available for immediate download from Bandcamp. Check out the single below.
And this is the video.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.