Industrial hip-hop artist Mike’s Dead releases a cover of Garbage’s ‘#1 Crush’

L.A.-based Industrial hip-hop artist and producer Mike’s Dead has self-released a cover and video of Garbage’s “#1 Crush”, the song made famous from the ‘90s “Romeo + Juliet” film soundtrack.

“I was really moved by Shirley Manson’s original performance and Butch Vig’s original production,” says Mike’s Dead about choosing the cover.

“The original song is so raw and authentic that I wanted to give it my own little twist and add some aggression to it. I beefed up the guitars and added in a bunch of diabolical synths and really pushed the vocals into more of a raspy, gritty space. The lyrics are super intense and I wanted people to FEEL them more in this version.”

You can see the lyric video below.