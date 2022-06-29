Bedless Bones – Bending The Iron Bough (Album – Cold Transmission Music)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Ambient-Wave.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: This second studio-album by the Estonian solo-project Bedless Bones was released at the end of 2021. After a great debut album entitled “Sublime Malaise” and the remix-album “After Malaise” Kadri Sammel got inspired by themes like courage, fear, rebirth, growth and sanctity.

Content: The work takes off with an intro/prelude and rapidly walks on a path of dreamy Electro-Wave. The songs even have a poignant Ambient approach composed by electronics, guitar and a few acoustic instruments. The bewitching vocals of Kadri Semmel totally fit the global, mysterious, atmosphere.

+ + + : Bedless Bones has something unique. It’s not just Electro-Wave and definitely neither Ambient nor Gothic. It’s a melting pot of all aforementioned genres resulting in a fascinating work. The last part of the work reveals some great and poignant tracks. “In Omnia Paratus” even has a transcendental feeling which also comes back in the harder “Septentrional (Aurora)”. Last, but not least I also have to say a word about the artwork and especially the green color which is also fitting with the sphere hanging over the work.

– – – : The debut part sounds a bit hesitating but still an appetizer for the main and final part featuring great songs. It’s a pity we didn’t get a few more songs.

Conclusion: Bedless Bones confirms itself to be a project with a true potential and a fascinating approach in sound.

Best songs: “Septentrional (Aurora)”, “In Omnia Paratus”, “Ashes Indigo”, “The Iron Bough”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.bedlessbones.com / www.facebook.com/bedlessbones

Label: www.coldtransmission.com / www.facebook.com/coldtransmissionmusic