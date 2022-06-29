Bedless Bones – Bending The Iron Bough (Album – Cold Transmission Music)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Ambient-Wave. Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl. Background/Info: This second studio-album by the Estonian solo-project…
Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Ambient-Wave.
Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.
Background/Info: This second studio-album by the Estonian solo-project Bedless Bones was released at the end of 2021. After a great debut album entitled “Sublime Malaise” and the remix-album “After Malaise” Kadri Sammel got inspired by themes like courage, fear, rebirth, growth and sanctity.
Content: The work takes off with an intro/prelude and rapidly walks on a path of dreamy Electro-Wave. The songs even have a poignant Ambient approach composed by electronics, guitar and a few acoustic instruments. The bewitching vocals of Kadri Semmel totally fit the global, mysterious, atmosphere.
+ + + : Bedless Bones has something unique. It’s not just Electro-Wave and definitely neither Ambient nor Gothic. It’s a melting pot of all aforementioned genres resulting in a fascinating work. The last part of the work reveals some great and poignant tracks. “In Omnia Paratus” even has a transcendental feeling which also comes back in the harder “Septentrional (Aurora)”. Last, but not least I also have to say a word about the artwork and especially the green color which is also fitting with the sphere hanging over the work.
– – – : The debut part sounds a bit hesitating but still an appetizer for the main and final part featuring great songs. It’s a pity we didn’t get a few more songs.
Conclusion: Bedless Bones confirms itself to be a project with a true potential and a fascinating approach in sound.
Best songs: “Septentrional (Aurora)”, “In Omnia Paratus”, “Ashes Indigo”, “The Iron Bough”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.bedlessbones.com / www.facebook.com/bedlessbones
Label: www.coldtransmission.com / www.facebook.com/coldtransmissionmusic
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether