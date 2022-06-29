Bedless Bones – Bending The Iron Bough (Album – Cold Transmission Music)

June 29, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Ambient-Wave. Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl. Background/Info: This second studio-album by the Estonian solo-project…

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Ambient-Wave.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: This second studio-album by the Estonian solo-project Bedless Bones was released at the end of 2021. After a great debut album entitled “Sublime Malaise” and the remix-album “After Malaise” Kadri Sammel got inspired by themes like courage, fear, rebirth, growth and sanctity.

Content: The work takes off with an intro/prelude and rapidly walks on a path of dreamy Electro-Wave. The songs even have a poignant Ambient approach composed by electronics, guitar and a few acoustic instruments. The bewitching vocals of Kadri Semmel totally fit the global, mysterious, atmosphere.

+ + + : Bedless Bones has something unique. It’s not just Electro-Wave and definitely neither Ambient nor Gothic. It’s a melting pot of all aforementioned genres resulting in a fascinating work.  The last part of the work reveals some great and poignant tracks. “In Omnia Paratus” even has a transcendental feeling which also comes back in the harder “Septentrional (Aurora)”. Last, but not least I also have to say a word about the artwork and especially the green color which is also fitting with the sphere hanging over the work.

– – – : The debut part sounds a bit hesitating but still an appetizer for the main and final part featuring great songs. It’s a pity we didn’t get a few more songs.

Conclusion: Bedless Bones confirms itself to be a project with a true potential and a fascinating approach in sound.

Best songs: “Septentrional (Aurora)”, “In Omnia Paratus”, “Ashes Indigo”, “The Iron Bough”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.bedlessbones.com / www.facebook.com/bedlessbones

Label: www.coldtransmission.com / www.facebook.com/coldtransmissionmusic


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Glasgow coldwave duo Hanging Freud prepare all new album release

Glasgow coldwave duo Hanging Freud prepare all new album release

June 28, 2022 bernard
German industrial act Non Toxique Lost returns with all new album 'VLUS' in August

German industrial act Non Toxique Lost returns with all new album ‘VLUS’ in August

June 28, 2022 bernard
Superikone releases brand new single 'Phönix'

Superikone releases brand new single ‘Phönix’

June 28, 2022 bernard
Belgian dark pop act Psy'Aviah returns with an 18-track strong EP, 'The Wildness In Me'

Belgian dark pop act Psy’Aviah returns with an 18-track strong EP, ‘The Wildness In Me’

June 28, 2022 bernard

Click Interview with Opera Multi Steel: ‘No More Ego Problems For A Very Long Time Now’

June 26, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries